Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
2dEdited

These sacred texts are my islands of calm, dear Chloe. They tether my sanity on gossamer threads, as did the osprey that I watched yesterday morning, his magnificence sunbathing in the 36 degree heat here in Florida on the corner of the hotel roof, as did the fish crows rising and swooping and gathering and delighting in the stormy winds of late afternoon that I watched from our hotel window. I hope that your pain is abated soon, and the island expands to abate the storm. Long may Acorn reign, long may the fox cub enjoy the raspberries xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chloe Hope
Lor's avatar
Lor
2d

Watching Acorn take the last step and first flight, towards who he is meant to become, listening to your soft whispers of encouragement, your barely audible quiet joy spoken in velvet breaths, Acorn responding in kind, innately knowing what you are asking him to do. It is an illuminating scene. Moments of pure joy. A visual interpretation of the beautiful gift I have just received from my cherished friend;

“Whether truly relating to our beloved dead,

a peaceful island hand,

the grass outside a suffocating classroom,

or a Fox cub blinking in the sun:

we must find a place that doesn’t hurt,

and from there, relate to the pain.”

On repeat: “find a place that doesn’t hurt and from there…”♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chloe Hope and others
110 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chloe Hope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture