Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
19h

How glorious that in your exhaustion, your mind went quiet enough that you heard her in your heart before the physical email arrived. The veils are thin these days, and our visions are closer. deer carry gentleness. Holy white deer spirit is blessing your village.

Reply
Share
Lor's avatar
Lor
18h

Unable to sleep in the wee hours of the morning, I was more than happy to spend my sleepless moments with you. Pleasantly comforted and lolled by your whisperings in my ear. Heavy eyelids and filled heart lead me back to soft cold pillow— drifting back into deep slumber. Only to find myself in your garden, sitting under the cherry tree with the white deer, both of us covered with petals—my hand lay still upon her back as we contently watched the rabbit chewing fresh shoots of green grass. As I explored your yard, the various bird feeders—one beside a window, another hanging from an old white birch with a deep hollow at its base. Casually I noted the birch belonged to my own woodland forest. The same hollow where, only the morning before, I had chosen to bury a Song sparrow found in my yard. The white deer, the spirit of a Song sparrow, and the rabbit with the long fuzzy ears; an “exquisite strangeness” indeed.♥️

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chloe Hope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture