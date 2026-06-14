Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Janie's avatar
Janie
4d

I was hovering over the heart to like this post, as I wanted to communicate that it had touched me, but don't think the heart symbolises sufficiently the wide and deep range of thoughts and emotions and thoughts that after this, and all your posts, arise in me. Beautiful and poignant and hopeful. Thank you.

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Cecily Sailer's avatar
Cecily Sailer
4d

You put such beautiful words to what I feel / think all the time. Thank you.

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