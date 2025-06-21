Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Emily Charlotte Powell
Emily Charlotte Powell
2d

Having experienced the death meditation you shared previously a few times, and now this most beautiful new immersion, I found myself wondering: are there two oceans of grief, or only one?

The first, though vast and fathoms deep, stormy, powerful, and crushing - feels somehow crystal clear and cool. A grief that follows the natural turning of the seasons, the cycles of life and death, the ancient rhythm of the ages of Earth.

But the second is darker. Fetid, black currents that pull and swallow. A grief that wracks and ravages, born not of nature but of its breaking… genocide, war, ecocide, biocide, specicide. Where the natural cycle of life is broken and the turning of the seasons and the ages of the Earth cannot restore what has been destroyed…

So beautiful, Chloe. Thank you. I find growing comfort in reading and listening to your words. And apologies, my reflections turned a little dark at the end.

Julie Gabrielli
Julie Gabrielli
1dEdited

Your understanding of The Grief as a “vast, collective ocean made up of all the sorrow ever felt, by all beings, human and non” tracks for me. Though deep and vast, it also connects us. Walking in the world the morning after my father’s death, I felt such tenderness for everyone. And for the world.

Your meditation is such a generous offering. Thank you. 💚

