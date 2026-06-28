Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Pamela Peel's avatar
Pamela Peel
6h

So here i lie in my bed weeping as I read about a baby blackbird's death and about the babies you encounter. I hope you are right about the end of life. As i approach 84, I am increasingly aware that I will soon find out for myself. This world is achingly beautiful and sometimes frightened ugly. I dread to leave it, partly because there is so much more to see and learn. I guess I will find out what comes next.

Thank you for your wonderful writing. It is lovely to read about the world from your perspective.

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Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
6h

Thank you Chloe. Your sheer strength to stay and witness the passing 'through' of the tiny blackbird to another world speaks volumes and as you said, not bolt for the door as it wasn't about you.

I am always amazed how all of our living 'World' here, has been 'designed'(?)such that it clearly includes the necessity for very distinct and difficult processes in order to achieve, have, or become a life, yet also to lose a life. Whether the being is human, animal, plant or other.

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