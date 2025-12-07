Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terri Seddon's avatar
Terri Seddon
3dEdited

Oh how your words resonate with me. I’ve just returned from a 48-day hike where we walked 670kms through bush, hardly crossing a road or meeting a person. Now I’m back in the city, I feel lost, disconnected from life. What a difference slowing down makes!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chloe Hope
Paul De's avatar
Paul De
3d

The trees! The trees! Hewn in a blind moment, they are not "trees" but 150 or 200 years of living miracle, and we act as if they are not 150 or 200 hundred years times four seasons, stories beyond the telling, below, their roots caverns of countless living cities secret and silent without the madness above the ground. And yes, there too. Above the ground harboring all the life we dare not see too long, in intimate intimation almost wishing ourselves into unknowing, when we dare to look up in every direction that is opposite of the steel that is clawing at the sky. At least, at least we have looked, and beheld, and dared to say. Oh thank you for your daring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chloe Hope
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chloe Hope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture