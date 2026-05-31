Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Sabrina Sehbai's avatar
Sabrina Sehbai
2d

Chloe, this is such a beautiful reminder about the abundance of love, and that the act of witnessing is an act of creating … it is life giving. And so, we must recalibrate what we give our attention to. Why not love? A perfect Sunday morning reminder 🌺🙏🏽. Love to you and the bird who perched because of your heart language.

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
2d

Beautiful and thought provoking as always, and the perfect gentle start to my Sunday. Thank you Chloe for saying the things I also feel but sometimes don’t realise I do until you put them in to words here.

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