Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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John's avatar
John
3d

You're ok, you're ok...

Sending peace, my friend.

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Monika Maurer's avatar
Monika Maurer
3d

"Although Death marks the end of life, it might, if we’re willing, first bring us fully to it." Such poignant and true words – I think you can never feel fully alive until you truly understand death and am convinced this is why yogis practice Savasana at the close of every practice. Thank you Chloe for another beautiful post.

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