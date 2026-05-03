Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Sabrina Sehbai's avatar
Sabrina Sehbai
4h

This morning, after a restless night, I laid my head in my young son’s lap, feeling his tiny hands on my cheek. And in the infinite wisdom of a young soul, he asked, “How come grown ups wreck the earth if it’s our home?” I wish we could all feel our hearts shake at the cries of young little birds, reminding us that this matters. That the life all around us is indeed the most important thing in existence 🕊️💗.

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Penny's avatar
Penny
3h

I am with my 93 year old father these days as his small craft turns towards his farthest shore. Your words '...as sweet a reciprocity as exists between Life and Death—where she brings him everything she has, and in return, he makes her precious' are filling me. He is bringing everything he has, and so are the baby Robins, and on this morning of rain this is love, this is the light in the darkness.

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