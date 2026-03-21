Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Sabrina Sehbai's avatar
Sabrina Sehbai
5d

Goodness, through so much of this piece I was whispering to myself, “I feel that too”. When I see bombs explode my thoughts also drift to: the animals, the breastfeeding mothers, the orphaned children.

I loved so much that Love was a her. I too have spent many a season with orphaned animals - in my case newborn orphaned kittens - and have revolved my time around cycles of Love and healing and release. Indeed, there is nothing more maternal than an absorption of love. Thank you for your stunning reflection, as always.

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Lor's avatar
Lor
4dEdited

The heart is preparing for bird season—the mind shuffling through memories of loved ones past, igniting fears and exultations of what is to come. Yesterday, in the woodlands, I was shadowed by a vast expanse of wings. A loud, piercing noise interrupted the gaiety of the birds celebrating the renewal of Spring. One after the other—they roared through the clouds—human and machine. Our F-35s, heading to war. I looked up, choked with tears, stopped in my tracks to say a prayer and wish them a safe return from a winless war. I counted eight. Then silence. My woodland world, emptied of sound, except for my breath. Then birds, once again, sang and danced through the air. Snowflakes landed on my face mixed with tears.

“That which can hold the atrocity of war and the sublimity of birdsong in one singular breath, and, somehow, not break.”

I will hold tight to her with everything I have, as I always do. But now, in new light, because of you.♥️

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