Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Sabrina Sehbai's avatar
Sabrina Sehbai
Mar 8Edited

Chloe, as someone who has always been afraid of the unknown after death (for myself, never for others) your words have a power to soothe my heart and make me feel like death is but a beautiful companion. Your closing lines gave me that feeling with such clarity. The belonging. I am always so grateful for your writing, which feels like a whisper from the web 💗

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1 reply by Chloe Hope
Beth Anderson's avatar
Beth Anderson
Mar 8

This one landed particularly hard, as today I had to relinquish a wounded baby goat I had been tending, abandoned by his mother. But it’s best that he has returned to the Everything. You remind me, as you always do, that Death is not the enemy.

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