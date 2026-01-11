Death & Birds

Susie Mawhinney
6d

"I have no desire to transcend my rage, nor pretend that horror is anything besides—I simply desire to hold it all. To refuse nothing."

To 'refuse nothing' is a heavy burden dear Chloe, and one that feels crushing at 2am — I know... I wish I didn't.

We are bombarded by byzantine reasons to wake at these hours that shouldn't be visited but how do we sleep with peace arranged on our pillows, wake rested and weightless when we cannot un-know the things we know?

I need to believe only that buried deep within our horror there is love, that there is no witness to either rage or horror without that we first witness love, and we cannot un-know this either.

With forever hope and love x

5 replies by Chloe Hope and others
Sue Sklar
6d

My father died 3 months ago, my brother is currently facing his time to die, and my best friend is also dying. Chloe your words are like a mountain waterfall and I just lie still underneath it

2 replies by Chloe Hope and others
124 more comments...

