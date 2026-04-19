Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Michelle Spencer (she/her)'s avatar
Michelle Spencer (she/her)
1d

Thank you for introducing us to Sunshine and to your pocket of peace, Chloe.

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Sabrina Sehbai's avatar
Sabrina Sehbai
1d

Oh, I still remember the first time I caressed a turkey, or felt a chicken purr in my lap. It is divine! My children love to remind me that birds are the closest thing to living dinosaurs today, and I love marveling at their prehistoric nature, their history in this world that seems fossilized in earth’s memory. I so miss my volunteering days at shelters (not so many options for this where I live - a good thing perhaps) but your memory post gave me a small taste and remembering this morning. 🦃❤️

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