Why ‘Death & Birds’?

Because they are the two things that most preoccupy me. I’m an End-of-Life Doula and I also have the extraordinary privilege of caring for baby birds at a Wildlife Rescue centre; so I have some experience with both.

What happens if I subscribe to Death & Birds?

Each post will drop magically into your inbox—typically fortnightly. You will not be bombarded by posts, and you may unsubscribe at any time (no hard feelings).

What will the posts be about?

Life—but through the lens of Death & Birds. My friend, and fellow writer,

wrote the below post about my writing, and I’ve been trying to live up to it ever since:

Is it free?

Indeed, it is. Each new post is freely available for three weeks before moving mysteriously behind a paywall. Paying subscribers have access to every post, ever written.

If you’d like to explore the archives but aren’t able to become a paying subscriber, just let me know, and you’ll be gifted a subscription—no explanation needed and no questions asked.

If you’d prefer to support my work by sharing it or leaving a thoughtful comment, that is equally appreciated.

For those who aren’t into subscriptions but would like to support Death & Birds with a one-off donation, you can do so below.

Anything else?

Yes. The birds I have the honour of caring for are at Folly Wildlife Centre. If you would like to make a donation to support the profoundly important work that they do, here is the place to do so. If you would like to work with me, you can contact me via my website.

Yours in aimless flight,

Chloe