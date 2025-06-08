Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yolande Clark-Jackson's avatar
Yolande Clark-Jackson
Jun 8

"Every sacred thing holds a nascent conclusion, a genetic knowing of the need to resolve oneself—to return oneself—to the mystery from which it came."

So much truth and beauty here

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chloe Hope
Weber Denna's avatar
Weber Denna
Jun 8

Not often do I stumble upon an act of such grace and beauty that mesmerizes my senses so unstoppingly. This a such a gorgeous take on our human condition as it relates to Nature's creation of winged friends. I am honored to be among God's creation coexisting with birds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Chloe Hope and others
129 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chloe Hope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture