Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rebecca hooper's avatar
rebecca hooper
Oct 27, 2024

I can't quite describe the effect your words have on me, Chloe - they always run so deep they almost ache to read and I see life, death, existing, with a new clarity for just a moment. Thank you for sharing your open sternum, and all it contains within, with us. "The universe is under no obligation to make sense to me" - words I will hold close.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Chloe Hope and others
S.Santhi's avatar
S.Santhi
Oct 27, 2024

Delightful and thought-provoking reflections dear Chloe Hope. You said it beautifully - "existence forms a web, not a ladder". Being a Nature Educator who struggles to convince youngsters that Life evolved and co-evolved through inter-relationships and inter-dependence and obligatory symbiotic relationships that lead to a form of inter-being where all is one and one is all, your deep reflections are so enriching and redeeming. Love and prayers and longings for more from you. Santhi

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chloe Hope
170 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chloe Hope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture