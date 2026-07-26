Death & Birds

Death & Birds

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Selena's avatar
Selena
5d

I’m going to take the delightful image of the sleepy-singing goldfinch into my day and your gorgeous prayer into my heart. Thank you 🙏

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Kendall Lamb's avatar
Kendall Lamb
5d

That's the most beautiful prayer I've ever heard. Like a song sung in sleep under a wing. You are my most favorite meaning maker, Chloe Hope.

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