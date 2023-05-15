Death & Birds

Death & Birds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Brian Carson's avatar
James Brian Carson
May 17, 2023

Lovely story - I now have a clearer understanding of why bird shit is good luck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chloe Hope
Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
Jul 21, 2024

Dearest Chloe, your writing moves me in a way that defies description. Your words are slowly seeping into my soul like soothing balm. My own mortality is my greatest fear, the void of non-existence into infinity that will follow this short flash of life that I currently enjoy, terrifies me a little less when I read them. And discovering your letters and your love of birds has converged with my own awakening reverence and devotion to these magical beings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chloe Hope and others
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chloe Hope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture